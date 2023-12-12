Aleutian Christmas Celebration

Mathew and Betty, father and daughter, host a five-star Aleutian Christmas Celebration to get you in the holiday spirit. They cover many of the history of traditions and Christmas music. Did you know that there is one song that could be the unofficial holiday song of World War II? Which two beloved Christmas songs were not written for Christmas? What carol has been translated into over 400 languages? What is Mathew’s top holiday classic (scenes from Elf, Grinch etc.)? Listen to Betty’s Ultimate one Minute Christmas trivia. Plus: Christmas greetings from Akutan and the station manager. These are the only two hosts that are doing a Christmas program that has actually been to the church St. Nicholas preached at. Grab your coffee or tea and enjoy this Christmas Celebration.