Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting, Inc. Community Representation Statement

KSDP Community Representation Statement

As a public radio station based in Sand Point, Alaska, KSDP is deeply committed to serving the unique needs of our community and reflecting the cultures, perspectives, and voices of our region. KSDP recognizes its responsibility to provide educational, informational, and cultural content to both underserved and unserved populations across the Aleutians East Borough and beyond. Through our programming and community outreach, we aim to promote inclusivity, amplify diverse voices, and support the well-being of our listeners.

Commitment to Community Engagement

KSDP’s programming is rooted in our dedication to community engagement. We actively seek to address the issues and celebrate the cultures that define the people of Sand Point and the surrounding areas. By working closely with local residents, tribal organizations, and other community stakeholders, we ensure that our content remains relevant and reflective of the region’s needs and values.

Our station provides essential news coverage, public service announcements, and cultural programming that highlight the traditions, stories, and achievements of the Aleut, Alaska Native, and other communities in the region. By fostering this connection, KSDP serves as a vital resource for information, education, and cultural preservation.

Equal Opportunity and Workforce Diversity

KSDP is an equal opportunity employer, committed to creating a workplace that reflects the diversity of the community we serve. Our staff and volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences, bringing unique perspectives to our work. We actively participate in recruitment efforts, including job fairs and outreach programs, to attract diverse talent to public media. Additionally, KSDP offers internships and volunteer opportunities designed to provide hands-on training and cultivate the next generation of public media professionals.

Community Advisory Board

KSDP works closely with a Community Advisory Board that represents the diversity of the region, including racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, gender, age, and geographic perspectives. This board advises the station on community priorities and helps shape our public service strategy to ensure we are meeting the needs of our audience.

Cultural and Educational Programming

KSDP’s programming is designed to inform, educate, and entertain while fostering a greater understanding of the community we serve. Highlights include:

Local News and Announcements: Coverage of critical issues affecting Sand Point and neighboring communities, with a focus on topics such as fisheries, education, and infrastructure.

Cultural Preservation: Programs that celebrate the language, traditions, and history of the Aleut and Alaska Native communities, ensuring these stories are preserved for future generations.

Youth Engagement: Initiatives to involve young people in media production, providing a platform for their voices and perspectives.

Community-Centered Features: Regular segments highlighting local artists, businesses, and community events, fostering a sense of pride and connection among listeners.

Recent Initiatives

In 2023 and 2024, KSDP has expanded its efforts to better serve our community:

Launched a new series of interviews with elders to preserve and share their stories and cultural knowledge.

Partnered with local schools to create youth-produced radio segments, giving students a voice in public media.

Increased public service announcements in support of mental health awareness, substance abuse prevention, and community wellness programs.

Enhanced emergency broadcasting capabilities to ensure timely and reliable communication during storms and other critical events.

Looking Ahead

KSDP remains committed to evolving with the needs of our community. We will continue to seek input from our listeners, collaborate with local organizations, and explore innovative ways to serve Sand Point and the broader Aleutians East Borough. By staying connected to the people we serve, KSDP will continue to be a trusted source of information, inspiration, and cultural enrichment for years to come.

This Community Representation Statement will be reviewed biennially to ensure it reflects the changing needs and priorities of our community.