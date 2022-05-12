Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Thu., May 20th, 2022 at 3pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, April 14th, 2022 at 3:00 PM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.

Below are the links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:

AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/May_12_2022_ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.doc.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/Aleutians_East_Borough_May_12_2022_Assembly_Meeting(1).pdf