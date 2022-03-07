Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at 3pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly will hold a meeting on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at 3:00 PM. KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.

Below are the links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:

AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/March_10_2022_ASSEMBLY_MTG._AGENDA_MTG.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/March_10_2022_Assembly_Meeting_Packet.pdf