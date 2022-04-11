UPDATE: Aleutians East Borough School District – Board Vacancy-Seat D

**Public Notice**

Aleutians East Borough School District – Board Vacancy-Seat D

The AEBSD Board has received 4 letters of interest for AEBSD School Board Seat D. Letters of Interest are included in the Board Packet for the upcoming board meeting.

Seat Term: The selected candidate shall fill this seat through October 2022, at which time the seat will be up for election. The School Board plans to appoint someone to fill this vacancy at the upcoming April 14 meeting.

Here is a list of candidates:

Brenda Wilson

Jade Gundersen

Bradley Schneider

Theo Chesley

The AEBSD School Board is accepting public input until the board meeting. Please email any comments to info@aebsd.org. Residents of the AEB may also provide input at the April 14 board meeting during “Public Comments on Agenda Items.”