Aleutians East Borough School District – Board Vacancy-Seat D

Download this Notice as a PDF>

**Public Notice**

Aleutians East Borough School District

Board Vacancy-Seat D

The AEBSD Board is now accepting letters of interest for AEBSD School Board Seat D.

Seat Term: The selected candidate shall fill this seat through October 2022, at which time the seat will be up for election. The School Board shall appoint someone to fill this vacancy at the upcoming April meeting, date to be determined. Please email letters of interest to:

info@aebsd.org

You can also mail a letter of interest to:

AEBSD

P.O. Box 429

Sand Point, AK 99661

Letters of interest must be received by April 11, 2022. Applicants’ names will be posted publicly after the deadline and public input will be accepted. Please contact info@aebsd.org to receive a guide of roles and responsibilities of the school board and superintendent, or check with your local school site

.

Posted March 24, 2022