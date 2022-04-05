Aleutians East Borough Special Assembly Meeting on April 5th, 2022 at 3pm
There will be an Aleutians East Borough Special Assembly Meeting on April 5th, 2022 at 3pm.
KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.
https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-04-05-aeb.mp3
Below are the links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:
AGENDA:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/April_5_2022_SPECIAL_ASSEMBLY_MTG._AGENDA_MTG.pdf
PACKET:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/Aleutians_East_Borough_April_5_2022_Special_Assembly_Meeting.pdf