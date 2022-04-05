Aleutians East Borough Special Assembly Meeting on April 5th, 2022 at 3pm

There will be an Aleutians East Borough Special Assembly Meeting on April 5th, 2022 at 3pm.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-04-05-aeb.mp3

https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-03-11-aeboro.mp3

Below are the links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:

AGENDA:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/April_5_2022_SPECIAL_ASSEMBLY_MTG._AGENDA_MTG.pdf

PACKET:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/Aleutians_East_Borough_April_5_2022_Special_Assembly_Meeting.pdf