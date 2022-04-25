“An Alaskan Moment” for April 25th, 2022

This week in Alaska History:

April 25, 1840 – Sir James Douglas of the Hudson’s Bay Company, arrived at Sitka to negotiate a treaty.

April 26, 1875 – Charles D. Jones was born at Zanesville, Ohio. He was a member of the first Alaska Territorial Senate, was appointed U.S. Marshal at Nome and returned to the Senate for a term in the 1950s.

April 27, 1933 – The Admiral Watson sailed from Seattle for Alaska, the last sailing of a ship of the pioneer Pacific Steamship Co. which was going out of business.

April 28, 1898 – The townsite of Council City on Seward Peninsula was staked and a mining district formed.

April 29, 1958 – The last Territorial Primary Election was held, a “lost” election because it was annulled by the first state primary in August.

April 30, 1913 – The Alaska Pioneers’ Home bill was approved by Governor Walter Clark.

May 1, 1914 – Secretary of the Interior Franklin K. Lane announced the selection of the Susitna route for the government railroad. The rails would extend from Seward on the coast to Fairbanks. On this date 25 years later, in 1939, the Interstate Commerce Commission authorized the Copper River & Northwestern Railroad, another major link between the coast and the Interior, to abandon its route.

