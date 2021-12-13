“An Alaskan Moment” for December 13th, 2021



Download or Stream “An Alaskan Moment” for the week of December 13th, 2021.

Welcome to

“An Alaskan Moment”

A “moment” is a measure of time… 90 seconds.

“An Alaskan Moment” lasts a little longer.

Sometimes twice as much.

This week in Alaska History:

December 13, 1883 – The Custom House at Sitka, a log building built by the Russians, was gutted by fire.

December 14, 1940 – The Valdez Federal Building, which housed the U. S. District Court and Marshal’s office, burned.

December 15, 1950 – Frank A. Boyle, the Territorial Auditor, died at Juneau. The Assistant Auditor, Neil Moore, replaced him.

December 16, 1871 – George A. Edes was appointed Collector of Customs for Alaska with headquarters at Sitka.

December 17, 1959 – A PBY plane operated by the Stanford Research Institute, disappeared near Ketchikan. The wreck was later found an Gravina Island.

December 18, 1971 – Congress enacted the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act conveying over 40 million acres to Alaska Native-owned corporations and settling aboriginal land claims.

December 19, 1962 – There was a $300,000 fire at the Cape Lisburne Air Force Station.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

“An Alaskan Moment” is produced at Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point

Music by Paul Holmberg

With help from Winston Krauss

With help from you, the supporters of Public Radio.

Now for your poem.

Today’s poem is found on the phonograph “Centennial Collection of Alaska Poetry”, produced by the Anchorage Centennial Commission, 1967.

“December Sun” by Margret Mielke, Alaska’s first Poet Laureate.