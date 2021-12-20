“An Alaskan Moment” for December 20th, 2021
This week in Alaska History:
December 13, 1883 – The Custom House at Sitka, a log building built by the Russians, was gutted by fire.
December 14, 1940 – The Valdez Federal Building, which housed the U. S. District Court and Marshal’s office, burned.
December 15, 1950 – Frank A. Boyle, the Territorial Auditor, died at Juneau. The Assistant Auditor, Neil Moore, replaced him.
December 16, 1871 – George A. Edes was appointed Collector of Customs for Alaska with headquarters at Sitka.
December 17, 1959 – A PBY plane operated by the Stanford Research Institute, disappeared near Ketchikan. The wreck was later found an Gravina Island.
December 18, 1971 – Congress enacted the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act conveying over 40 million acres to Alaska Native-owned corporations and settling aboriginal land claims.
December 19, 1962 – There was a $300,000 fire at the Cape Lisburne Air Force Station.
This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka
Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society
