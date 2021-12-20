“An Alaskan Moment” for December 20th, 2021



This week in Alaska History:

December 13, 1883 – The Custom House at Sitka, a log building built by the Russians, was gutted by fire.

December 14, 1940 – The Valdez Federal Building, which housed the U. S. District Court and Marshal’s office, burned.

December 15, 1950 – Frank A. Boyle, the Territorial Auditor, died at Juneau. The Assistant Auditor, Neil Moore, replaced him.

December 16, 1871 – George A. Edes was appointed Collector of Customs for Alaska with headquarters at Sitka.

December 17, 1959 – A PBY plane operated by the Stanford Research Institute, disappeared near Ketchikan. The wreck was later found an Gravina Island.

December 18, 1971 – Congress enacted the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act conveying over 40 million acres to Alaska Native-owned corporations and settling aboriginal land claims.

December 19, 1962 – There was a $300,000 fire at the Cape Lisburne Air Force Station.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

“The Shrouded Islands” by Courtland Matthews