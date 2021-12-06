“An Alaskan Moment” for December 6th, 2021



This week in Alaska History:

December 6, 1907 – Fire started in the Model Cafe at Fairbanks, burned it, a drug store, and a men’s clothing store.

December 7, 1960 – The Arctic National Wildlife Range was created by the Secretary of the Interior.

December 8, 1741 – Vitus Bering, homeward bound after his discovery of Alaska, died on what is now Bering Island in the Commander Islands.

December 8, 1960 – The Lazy Mountain Children’s Home near Palmer was destroyed by fire.

December 9, 1937 – Benjamin B. Mozee was issued a commission as U. S. Marshal for the Second Judicial Division, at Nome.

December 10, 1910 – The steamer Olympia was wrecked on Bligh Island in Prince William Sound, a total loss.

December 11, 1938 – The M/V Patterson ran ashore 8 miles west of Cape Fairweather, a total loss.

December 12, 1957 – The Coast Guard Cutter Storis arrived at Juneau after traversing the Northwest Passage around North America.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Today’s poem is found on the phonograph “Centennial Collection of Alaska Poetry”, produced by the Anchorage Centennial Commission, 1967.

“Chickadee Canapes” by Mae Long Martin