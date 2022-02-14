“An Alaskan Moment” for February 14th, 2022

Transcript Below



This week in Alaska History:

February 14, 1931 – The Federal and Territorial Building, now the State Capitol at Juneau, was formally dedicated.

February 15, 1860 – Scott Cordelle Bone was born in Shelby County, Indiana. In 1921 he became the 10th American governor of Alaska.

February 16, 1851 – Lieutenant J. J. Barnard of the British Navy was killed at Nulato while on a search for the lost Arctic explorer, Sir John Franklin.

February 17, 1914 – Seven members of the Alaska Territorial Senate were hanged in effigy at Cordova as a protest against their votes on a railroad measure.

February 18, 1884 – Peter French was appointed U.S. Collector of Customs for Alaska with headquarters at Sitka.

February 19, 1902 – The name of the Fort Wrangel post office was changed to Wrangell.

February 20, 1899 – The White Pass & Yukon Route’s first passenger train reached White Pass in Canada.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Now for your poem.

Today’s poem is found in the book “Alaska ’76” presented by The Poetry Society of Alaska, published by Miners Publishing Company in Juneau, 1976

“FALSE SPRING”

by Billie Perkins Trent