“An Alaskan Moment” for February 28th, 2022

Download or Stream “An Alaskan Moment” for the week of February 28th, 2022.

https://apradio.org/mp3/aam/2022-02-28-analaskanmoment.mp3



Welcome to

“An Alaskan Moment”

A “moment” is a measure of time… 90 seconds.

“An Alaskan Moment” lasts a little longer.

Sometimes twice as much.

#######################################################

This week in Alaska History:

February 28, 1967 – Climbers completed the first winter ascent of Mount McKinley, now known as Denali.

March 1, 1879 – HMS Osprey arrived at Sitka from Victoria, B.C., in response to a call for help inspired by fear of an Indian uprising. The ship remained at Sitka until the arrival of the USS Alaska on April 3.

March 2, 1903 – Congress appropriated $485,000 for a submarine telegraph cable from Seattle to Sitka and Juneau.

March 3, 1913 – The first Alaska Territorial Legislature convened in the Elks Lodge building at Juneau. Twenty – three members met that day. One elected member, from the Fairbanks district, failed to appear during the session.

March 4, 1915 – President Woodrow Wilson signed the Alaska School Lands bill turning over to the Territory sections 16 and 36 of all surveyed townships.

March 5, 1959 – The “Detroit ’59ers,” more than fifty families from Michigan motored out of Detroit toward Alaska with the intent to homestead on the Kenai Peninsula

March 6, 1973 – Voters went to the polls to choose between Emil Notti and Don Young to replace U.S. Representative Nick Begich, who had been killed in a plane accident.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

#######################################################

“An Alaskan Moment” is produced at Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point

apradio.org

Music by Paul Holmberg

With help from you, the supporters of Public Radio.

#######################################################

Now for your poem.

Today’s poem is found on the phonograph “Centennial Collection of Alaska Poetry”, produced by the Anchorage Centennial Commission, 1967.

“Saga of the Islander”

by Carol Beery Davis