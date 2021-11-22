“An Alaskan Moment” for November 22nd, 2021

"An Alaskan Moment" for the week of November 22nd, 2021.

This week in Alaska History:

November 22, 1942 – The Alcan Highway, as it was first named, was dedicated near Lake Kluane.

November 23, 1741 – THE FOLLOWING IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE LOG BOOK OF VESSEL “ST. PETER”.

THE SHIP IS AT ANCHOR NEAR BERING ISLE IN THE COMMANDER ISLANDS:

REPORT ON SAVING THE SHIP

To His Highness Captain Commander Ivan Ivanovich Bering:

On November 21, 1741 , your highness ordered me, the undersigned , to consult with the higher officers and the crew as to the best way of saving the St. Peter with the provisions and material on board and also as to a place where she might be hauled up for the winter. In accordance with your order I, (WITH) Fleet Master Sofron Khitrov , all lower officers, and members of the crew met on November 22 to discuss these points.

1. The St. Peter has one anchor out, the best bower, and its cable is not very dependable. We have no other anchors or grapplings aside from the 8 POUND grappling. As you know , the ship lies out in the open sea and if a strong wind should come up from the east, southeast, west or northwest, one anchor would not hold . On the east, north, and west there are rocky reefs. If a strong wind should blow up from the south , or from between south and west , the ship would be driven out to sea.

2. We therefore agreed that at high tide the boat should be hauled up on the sandy beach facing it and made fast with hawsers. The water casks should not be emptied , the ballast should not be taken out, and the cargo should not be disturbed now ; all these things can be done later in the winter, if nothing interferes. In order to save the provisions from the water in the ship, cables should be put under them. We have no other suggestion to make, and we leave the matter for your highness’ decision. Something must be done at once to save the vessel because of the winds, which may cause us to lose both the ship and supplies.

Lieutenant Sven WAXEL

Fleet Master SOFRON KHITROV

Assistant Navigator KHARLAM YUSHIN

Assistant Skipper NIKITA KHOTYAINTS

Assistant Constable BORIS ROSELIUS

Boatswain’s Mate ALEXEI IVANOV

For the quartermaster , Luka Alexeiev, for all the crew , and for himself the sailor Timofei Anchiugov signed.

WAXEL’S NOTES:

On the above written report on the saving of the St. Peter, I received, this 23rd day of November, an order from the Captain Commander to carry out the recommendations of the report at the very first opportunity. I am now waiting for favorable weather to do so.

November 24, 1947 – The freighter Clarksdale Victory was wrecked on Hippa Island in British Columbia.

November 25, 1922 – The Alaska Electric Light & Power Company installed a 20-watt commercial radio station at Juneau. It stopped broadcasting on KFIU in 1931. Several years later the license was awarded to KINY 800AM in Juneau.

November 26, 1867 – The first bill was introduced in Congress to organize the Territory of Alaska. It died in committee.

November 27, 1886 – John Charles Sehgers, Bishop of Vancouver Island, was murdered on the Yukon River.

November 28, 1931 – The passenger steamer Alameda of the Alaska Steamship Company was gutted by fire at Seattle.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

