APIA Nelson Lagoon Potluck & Raffle – November 11th, 2023

Come meet the staff of APIA’s Employment, Training and Related Services Division!

Community Gathering to take place on November 11th at 4pm followed by a surprise item raffle.

Come on down and discuss services available and ways to help sustain our communities. For more information, contact Cheyanne Smallwood at 907-222-9749 with Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association.