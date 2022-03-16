ATTENTION VOTERS! – ELECTION WORKERS NEEDED

ATTENTION VOTERS!

ELECTION WORKERS NEEDED

____________________________________________________

The Division of Elections is seeking Election Workers to assist in conducting the following elections:

August 16th Primary Election

October 4th Regional Educational Attendance Area Election

November 8th General Election

We are recruiting for the following positions:

Chairperson – $12.50/hr

Co-Chair – $12.50/hr

Judges (2) – $12.00/hr

Bilingual Outreach Worker – $12.50/hr

If you are interested, please contact:

Region IV Elections Office

(907) 443-5285

Toll-Free Number 1-866-953-8683

Electionsr4@alaska.gov