ATTENTION VOTERS! – ELECTION WORKERS NEEDED
The Division of Elections is seeking Election Workers to assist in conducting the following elections:
August 16th Primary Election
October 4th Regional Educational Attendance Area Election
November 8th General Election
We are recruiting for the following positions:
Chairperson – $12.50/hr
Co-Chair – $12.50/hr
Judges (2) – $12.00/hr
Bilingual Outreach Worker – $12.50/hr
If you are interested, please contact:
Region IV Elections Office
(907) 443-5285
Toll-Free Number 1-866-953-8683
Electionsr4@alaska.gov