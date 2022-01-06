Boys Basketball MP3: Sand Point Eagles (68) Vs. King Cove T-Jacks (51) – Thursday January 6th, 2022

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (68) Vs. King Cove T-Jacks (51)

In the first inter-borough match in almost 2 years Sand Point comes back with a strong win against the King Cove T-Jacks. Lots of basketball lies ahead and we are all excited to see where the season takes these two excellent squads!

Download the game here (MP3):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-01-06-kcv-sdp-b.mp3

Today’s game brought to you by our very own Amy Mack!