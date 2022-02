Boys Basketball Schedule for Sand Point Games on February 17, 18 and 19

Thursday February 17 Sand Point vs Tanana at 6:30pm

Friday February 18 King Cove vs Tanana at 6:30pm

Saturday February l9 Sand Point King Cove vs Tanana at 12:00

Basketball games will be broadcast live on KSDP and streamed live on Sand Point School Sports Facebook Page!