CFEC Survey Seeks Feedback on Commercial Fishing Permit Transfers to Minors

March 21, 2024/Juneau, AK. The Alaska Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission (CFEC) which works to conserve and maintain the economic health of Alaska’s commercial fisheries by limiting the number of participating fishers, announced the launch of a new survey on the topic of transfers of CFEC permit ownership to minors under the age of 16 (or under 10 years of age for set net permits).

“The CFEC welcomes feedback from the fleet and is always looking for ways to support Alaska’s family fishing traditions and create quality opportunities for Alaska’s fishing kids to learn the skills they’ll need to become the next generation of Alaska’s commercial fishermen.”

A link to the survey can be found on CFEC’s website at www.cfec.state.ak.us. For further information, please contact: Robin Loreth, Commercial Fisheries Permit Hearing Officer, email: dfg.cfec.adjudications@alaska.gov or visit cfec.state.ak.us

