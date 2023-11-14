Coming Soon on KSDP! – “Catching A Deckload of Dreams – Chuck Bundrant and the Story of Trident Seafoods”

KSDP & Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting Inc. are honored to present:

“Catching A Deckload of Dreams – Chuck Bundrant and the Story of Trident Seafoods”

by the author John Van Amerongen

Publisher: Documentary Media, 2013

QUOTE

“The story of Chuck Bundrant and Trident Seafoods is more than a business biography. It is a tale of true grit, salt air, and danger. The stories are told by those who pioneered the fisheries, bucked the political tides, built the Alaska Seafood Industry, and literally risked their lives to do it!”

END QUOTE

KSDP’s broadcast presentation of the book “Catching A Deckload of Dreams” begins with the first chapter at 8am on Thanksgiving Day, 2023.

After the Turkey Day special, KSDP will air a total of 19 episodes, every Saturday & Sunday morning at 8am. You’ll hear thirty-three chapters altogether – beginning on Saturday, November 25th at 8am and ending January 27th, 2024

Once again, tune to KSDP at 8am on Saturdays & Sundays for our broadcast presentation of “Catching A Deckload of Dreams – Chuck Bundrant and the Story of Trident Seafoods”