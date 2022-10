Concessions Proposal – Cold Bay Terminal

The Aleutians East Borough (AEB) is soliciting proposals from an interested and qualified Vendor to place, operate and maintain Vendor-owned vending machine/concessions at the Cold Bay Airport Terminal in Cold Bay, Alaska.

To receive a full Request for Proposal packet, please contact: Glennora Dushkin at gdushkin@aeboro.org or (907) 274-7555

Issued: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Proposals Due: Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., Alaska Time