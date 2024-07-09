Elementary school fire does not appear suspicious, say city officials

Updated at 11:49 p.m. on July 5, 2024.

The cause of a fire at Eagles View Elementary School on July 4 remains unknown but does not appear suspicious, according to a Thursday night statement from the City of Unalaska.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious in nature,” the statement said.

The Unalaska Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at the school at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters did not observe visible signs of fire from outside, but discovered smoke and elevated carbon monoxide levels upon entering the building.

A power outage originally complicated the response, but firefighters still managed to pinpoint the fire’s location.

“Fire crews successfully located and extinguished the fire, which originated in an air conditioning unit,” officials wrote in the statement.

The fire was extinguished and the building turned over to UCSD Superintendent Kim Hanisch.

