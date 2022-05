Employment Opportunity: Rock Crusher Operator

The City of Sand Point is hiring a Rock Crusher Operator.

The Salary D.o.E. and the position is open until filled.

This position requires a valid driver’s license.

For more information or to submit an application, contact Shannon Sommer City Clerk at 383-2696 or by e-mail at sptcity@arcitc.net.