Environmental Assessment for the AU Aleutians II Fiber Project by Unicom, Inc., a subsidiary of GCI.

https://broadbandusa.ntia.doc.gov/funding-programs/documentation-and-reporting

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has announced the availability of the Environmental Assessment for the AU Aleutians II Fiber Project by Unicom, Inc., a subsidiary of GCI. This project proposes to bring fast internet service to Ouzinkie, Port Lions, Chignik Lagoon, Chignik Lake, Cold Bay, and False Pass, through installation of subsea fiber optic cable and local access networks. The Environmental Assessment describes the anticipated environmental effects of the project and can be accessed online via a link on this radio station’s website. Written comments must be received by 5:00 PM on May 25, 2024.

https://broadbandusa.ntia.doc.gov/funding-programs/documentation-and-reporting