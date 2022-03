Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (36) Vs. Bristol Bay Angels (49) – Fri., March 11th, 2022

Download the game here (MP3, 31MB):

Today’s game brought to you live from Naknek by KAKN’s Wesley Foster.