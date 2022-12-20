FISH NEWS! AEB Winter Fisheries Meeting – Wednesday December 20, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Download Fish News from Dec. 17, 2022 here:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fish-News-Dec.-17-2022.pdf

The audio from the meeting is archived here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-12-20-aebfish.mp3

“The Aleutians East Borough Natural Resources Department will host the annual Winter Fisheries meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Agency representatives will provide overviews of upcoming 2023 winter fisheries and give updates on any regulation changes of note.

Some of the upcoming 2023 local State-water fisheries guideline harvest levels and opening dates:

• South Peninsula Tanner Crab Eastern District 525,000 lbs., Western District

575,000 lbs. Open Jan. 15, 2023.

• South Alaska Peninsula Pacific cod pot gear 4,196,059 lbs., opens March 7, 2023

or 7 days after fed season closes, jig gear Pcod 740,481 lbs., opens 48 hours after

federal A season closes.

• Dutch Harbor Subdistrict Pacific cod pot gear 38,316,000 lbs., open 7 days after

fed BSAI pot cod <60ft closes; jig gear Pcod 100,000 lbs., open May 1, 2023."