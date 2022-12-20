FISH NEWS! AEB Winter Fisheries Meeting – Wednesday December 20, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Posted on: December 20th, 2022 | Author: Virgil | Filed under: Aleutians East Borough, Community Window, Fish News - newsletter, Fisheries News
Download Fish News from Dec. 17, 2022 here:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fish-News-Dec.-17-2022.pdf
The audio from the meeting is archived here:
https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-12-20-aebfish.mp3
“The Aleutians East Borough Natural Resources Department will host the annual Winter Fisheries meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Agency representatives will provide overviews of upcoming 2023 winter fisheries and give updates on any regulation changes of note.
Some of the upcoming 2023 local State-water fisheries guideline harvest levels and opening dates:
• South Peninsula Tanner Crab Eastern District 525,000 lbs., Western District
575,000 lbs. Open Jan. 15, 2023.
• South Alaska Peninsula Pacific cod pot gear 4,196,059 lbs., opens March 7, 2023
or 7 days after fed season closes, jig gear Pcod 740,481 lbs., opens 48 hours after
federal A season closes.
• Dutch Harbor Subdistrict Pacific cod pot gear 38,316,000 lbs., open 7 days after
fed BSAI pot cod <60ft closes; jig gear Pcod 100,000 lbs., open May 1, 2023."