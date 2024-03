Girls Basketball: King Cove Rookies (39) Vs. Bristol Bay Angels (61) February 28th, 2024

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (22) Vs. Su-Valley Rams (57)

7:30PM on Wed., February 28th, 2024

Live at Southwest Alaska Regional Tournament in Bristol Bay, Alaska

Announcer – Austin Roof

Download the game:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2024-02-28-kvc-bb-g.mp3