Heliostar Community Event in Sand Point on 11/11/21

Heliostar Metals Ltd. present: “Unga Island Project Community Event”

Please join us for food, door prizes and a premier of the short film Heliostar Metals made in Sand Point and on Unga Island this summer. We have an extended version of the film just for local community members!

Where: Qagan Tayagungin Tribe (QTT) Community Center Building

When: Thursday, November 11th, 2021

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Food & Door prizes will be provided!

Director, CEO: Charles Funk

Vice President, Exploration: Sam Anderson

Community Relations Manager: Joy Huntington

In honor of Veterans Day, each veteran will receive a special gift.