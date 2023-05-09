Heliostar – Unga Island Project Meeting on Monday, May 15 from 5:30-7:30 pm

Download the Flyer

https://www.heliostarmetals.com/projects/unga

Sean Solie here with the Heliostar Metals – Unga Island Project team. We are excited to inform you that we will be back in Sand Point this month for a community meeting on Monday, May 15 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the QTT Community Center. Members of the Heliostar team will be present to provide a general update on the project, recent corporate activities, and to discuss future plans for the Unga Project. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Similar to past meetings, food will be provided, as well as some fun door prizes. Please see the attached flyer for more details.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me.

We hope to see you there!

Respectfully,

Sean Solie

Community Relations Coordinator

Heliostar Metals – Unga Island Project

sean@uqaqti.com

907-687-1184