Interested In Receiving Free Seeds?

Seed Distribution Program

Are you interested in receiving free Seeds?

The Pauloff Harbor Tribe working with Marisa McKasson the new Alaska Tribes Extension agent supporting the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands region will provide free seeds to veteran and new gardeners.

https://www.uaf.edu/ces/

How does the Seed Distribution Program work?

– After individuals sign up to receive free seeds (to gauge how many community gardeners are interested), the tribe will request the seeds and host a distribution event. The event will take place in the spring after the seeds arrive.

– Seeds arriving will be basic vegetable seeds such as: Beets, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Lettuce, Kale, Peas, Spinach and Turnips.

*** Deadline to sign up is on or before January 12, 2025, 4:00 pm.***

Please call the Pauloff Harbor Tribe (907-383-6075) to sign up or use the sign-up sheet posted around the community.

Marissa McKasson, will host an initial Zoom webinar in early spring that discusses growing in the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands.

https://www.uaf.edu/ces/districts/tribes/people.php