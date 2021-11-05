JOB: Aleutians East Borough Seeks CLERK

*Clerk Position Open*

The Aleutians East Borough is seeking a full-time Clerk to work in the Sand Point office.

Duties of this position include:

Attending meetings of the Assembly and of all Boards and Commissions and keeping the journal; Arranging publication of notices, ordinances, and resolutions for the Assembly, and all Boards and Commissions; and Preparing agendas and agenda packets as required by the Assembly, and all Boards and Commissions.

The closing date is Monday, December 13, 2021 or until the position if filled. If interested in applying, please submit your job application, cover letter and resume. For more information, click on the documents below.

– Clerk Job Description (PDF, 173KB)

https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/Clerk_Job_Description_FINAL_(10-20-2021).pdf

– Aleutians East Borough Job Application (PDF, 143KB)

https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/Aleutians_East_Borough_Job_Application.pdf