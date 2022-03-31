JOB: Back-Up Pull Tab Clerk at the Last Hook Off Bar
Download the notice as a PDF (14KB).
The Agdaagux Tribe is accepting applications for the following Position:
Back-Up Pull Tab Clerk at the Last Hook Off Bar
Status: Part time
Hours: Schedule to be determined
Pay: $18.00/hr.
Post Date: 11/4/2021
Close Date: Open Until Filled
Role and Responsibilities:
• Open and Operate Bingo
• Sell Pull tabs/bingo supplies
• Clean building after each bingo
• Monthly Inventory
• Other duties as assigned
Qualifications and Education Require ments:
• Must be at least 21 years old.
• Must be eligible for State of Alaska Gaming License
• Gaming Experience Preferred (will train if needed)
Desired Know ledge , Skills and Abilities:
• Ensuring proper pay out s.
• Good with handling money
• Knowledge of State of Alaska Gaming Regulat ..i.em s.
• Proficient skills in the use of comput ers, regi st er s and other equipment if needed.
• Accurately complete tasks in a timely manner.
• Availability to work evenings, weekends, or other irregular hour s.
• Ability to effectively work with the public in a po sit ive and cheerful manner.
• Reports to ATC Gaming Coordinator.
Please stop by the ATC Office for an application or call if you have any questions 497-2648.