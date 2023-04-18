JOB: Fire Chief – City of Sand Point

Job Title: Fire Chief, City of Sand Point

Permanent, Part-time

$1,666/mo.

GENERAL POSITION SUMMARY AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Recruit, trains and supervises SPVFD volunteers and recommends the number and kind of companies of the department. Recommend potential members from an applicant pool. Enforces a comprehensive set of rules and regulations governing the disciplines, training and operations of the SPVFFD as directed. Assist EMS calls as needed.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

High school diploma or equivalent. Good driving record. Must be at least 21 years of age. Oral and written communication skills. Interpersonal skills using tact, patience and courtesy. Preferred: CPR/Hazwopper training. Prior membership in volunteer fire department. Prior training in emergency response practices.

Application Closing Date: Open Until Filled

Submit application to: City of Sand Point Office

An application is available at the City Office or can be requested by e-mail to:

sptcity@arctic.net.

The City of Sand Point is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

The City of Sand Point is a drug free workplace.

All employees are required to take a mandatory drug test.

POSTED: 04/18/2