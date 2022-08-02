Job Posting: King Cove Preschool Instructor

~ VACANCY NOTICE ~

Position: Preschool Instructor

Location: King Cove School

Qualifications: 18 years of age or older

High School graduate or equivalent

Ability to work well with children

Interested in child growth and development

Good employment references

Promptness and reliability

Report to: King Cove School Principal

Job Responsibilities

The preschool instructor will work to assist in providing quality education to the children of the school.

Must work successfully with children and be capable of maintaining control of students in order to help promote an effective educational environment. The instructor may also need to deal with parents on a confidential basis. Other duties as assigned.

Terms of Employment:

1. Range V: $18.92 to $21.68 per hour – DOE.

2. Schedule: 4.5 hours per day – Monday through Friday; approximately nine months per year.

3. Benefits include state retirement plan, personal and sick leave. Health care coverage is currently not offered with this position.

Application Closing Date: UNTIL FILLED

Submit application to: King Cove School or AEBSD District Office

An application is available online at: www.aebsd.org