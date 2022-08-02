Job Posting: King Cove Preschool Instructor
~ VACANCY NOTICE ~
Position: Preschool Instructor
Location: King Cove School
Qualifications: 18 years of age or older
High School graduate or equivalent
Ability to work well with children
Interested in child growth and development
Good employment references
Promptness and reliability
Report to: King Cove School Principal
Job Responsibilities
The preschool instructor will work to assist in providing quality education to the children of the school.
Must work successfully with children and be capable of maintaining control of students in order to help promote an effective educational environment. The instructor may also need to deal with parents on a confidential basis. Other duties as assigned.
Terms of Employment:
1. Range V: $18.92 to $21.68 per hour – DOE.
2. Schedule: 4.5 hours per day – Monday through Friday; approximately nine months per year.
3. Benefits include state retirement plan, personal and sick leave. Health care coverage is currently not offered with this position.
Application Closing Date: UNTIL FILLED
Submit application to: King Cove School or AEBSD District Office
An application is available online at: www.aebsd.org