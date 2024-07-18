Joshua Gould officially charged with murdering parents

A man from King Cove is now charged with murder after his parents died earlier this year in Anchorage following a house fire.

Joshua Gould is facing more than a half-dozen charges including two counts of first-degree murder and a count of arson in the deaths of James and Kathryn Gould.

Rumors of Joshua Gould’s detainment have circulated widely on social media in recent months, but charges were not formally filed until Wednesday.

Gould’s parents were longtime residents of King Cove, an Aleutian fishing community, and lived part-time in Anchorage. Their Anchorage home was burned down in February and their death certificates say they died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

Gould has a history of violent offenses, and was put on probation for domestic assault in April.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday on the new charges.