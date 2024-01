KSDP Board of Directors Needs You

Due to a recent Vacancy the Board of Directors for KSDP is looking for applicants to fill an opening on the Board of Directors.

If you are interested in helping serve the Aleutians East Borough the the Mission of KSDP, please reach out through phone or email. Call Austin Roof at 907-383-5737 or 907-386-6199. You can also email us at cw@apradio.org.

Thank you for your consideration!