Listen: Sand Point City Council Meeting: Thursday, October 12, 2021

Here is the audio and the packet for the Sand Point City Council Meeting which took place on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Listen to the meeting here:

http://apradio.org/mp3/2021-10-12-citycouncil.mp3

Download the agenda & packet here (PDF, 2MB):

View and Download the Packet and Agenda Here