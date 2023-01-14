MP3: Eagles & Rookies & T-Jacks Basketball from 1/13/2023

Friday, January 13th, 2023
6:30PM – Boys at the Sand Point School
Play by play – Austin Roof
Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (59) Vs. King Cove T-Jacks (37)

Download the game:
https://apradio.org/mp3/2023-01-13-sdp-kcv-b.mp3

*****************************************************************************

Friday, January 13th, 2023
8:00PM – Girls at the King Cove School
Play by play – Katie Borm
Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (43) Vs. King Cove Rookies (41)

Download the game:
https://apradio.org/mp3/2023-01-13-sdp-kcv-g.mp3