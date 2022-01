MP3: Sand Point Eagles (61) Vs. Tanalian Lynx (73) – Friday, January 15th, 2022

Sand Point came back from a 36 point deficit at the half to nearly tie the game in the 4th quarter. They just ran out of time at the end as Tanalian continues to show why they are state contenders for the 2022 State Tournament!

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (61) Vs. Tanalian Lynx (73)

Download the game here (MP3, 25MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-01-15-sdp-tan-b.mp3