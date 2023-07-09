MP3+PDF: AEBSD School Board Regular Meeting – Tue., June 27, 2023 at 6:30pm

Aleutians East Borough School District

Regular Meeting of the School Board – Tuesday, June 27, 2023 @ 6:30 pm

Meeting was held by Video Conference at all Sites – District Office is open to the public

Download the meeting audio here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2023-06-27-aebsd.mp3

Agenda:

https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/June-2023-Regular-Meeting-final-Agenda-.pdf

Packet:

https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/AEBSD/3175267/June_27_2023_AEBSD_Regular_Meeting_Board_Packet.pdf