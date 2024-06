MP3+PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting – June 19th, 2024

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a special meeting on Thursday, June 19th, 2024 at 1:00 PM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

Meeting.pdf https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/20240719AEB-1.wav

AGENDA+PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/June-19-2024-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/June-19-2024-Special-Assembly-