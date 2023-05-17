MP3+PDF: Sand Point City Council Special Meeting & Agenda: Wed, May 17th, 2023 at 4PM

Sand Point City Council will hold their special meeting on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 at 4PM.

– The meeting featured the adoption of two resolutions. One proposing an across the board increase of water and wastewater from the city by 5% and the other adopting the 2nd reading of the FY24 City Budget.

– The meeting also had an executive session with council and mayor interviewing candidates for the position of City Administrator. After coming out of executive session the council approved a motion for the mayor to negotiate a contract with Debi Schmidt for the position.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2023-05-17-citycouncil.mp3

Download the agenda & packet below (PDF):

https://www.sandpointak.com/uploads/2/7/6/7/27677223/may_17_2023_special_meeting_city_council_packet.pdf