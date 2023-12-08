PDF: AEB Fishermen’s Winter Fisheries Meeting – Wednesday, December 19, 2023, 10AM

AEB Fishermen’s Winter Fisheries Meeting

Wednesday, December 19, 2023, 10:00 AM

Winter Fisheries updates from:

• U. S. Coast Guard, Kodiak.

• Alaska Department of Fish & Game, Kodiak.

• NMFS Sustainable Fisheries, Alaska Region, Juneau.

• Alaska Fisheries Science Center, Seattle.

• North Pacific Observer Program

• NMFS Office of Law Enforcement

Reports from

• AEB Natural Resources Department

• Local Fishermen Organizations

For more information please contact Aleutians East Borough: Natural Resources Director Ernie Weiss 907-274-7557 eweiss@aeboro.org or AEB Fishery Analyst Charlotte Levy 907-274-7566 clevy@aeboro.org www.aebfish.org