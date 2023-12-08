PDF: AEB Fishermen’s Winter Fisheries Meeting – Wednesday, December 19, 2023, 10AM
Meeting will air live on KSDP and at www.apradio.org
AEB Fishermen’s Winter Fisheries Meeting
Wednesday, December 19, 2023, 10:00 AM
Download PDF for more information. https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/AEBfishFlyer121923.pdf
Winter Fisheries updates from:
• U. S. Coast Guard, Kodiak.
• Alaska Department of Fish & Game, Kodiak.
• NMFS Sustainable Fisheries, Alaska Region, Juneau.
• Alaska Fisheries Science Center, Seattle.
• North Pacific Observer Program
• NMFS Office of Law Enforcement
Reports from
• AEB Natural Resources Department
• Local Fishermen Organizations
For more information please contact Aleutians East Borough: Natural Resources Director Ernie Weiss 907-274-7557 eweiss@aeboro.org or AEB Fishery Analyst Charlotte Levy 907-274-7566 clevy@aeboro.org www.aebfish.org