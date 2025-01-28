MP3+PDF: AEBSD Meeting of the School Board at 6:30PM on Tues, Jan 28th, 2025

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2025-01-28-aebsd.mp3

###



The Aleutians East Borough School District is holding a Regular Meeting of the School Board on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 6:30PM. Meeting is open to the Public at the District Office in Sand Point & via Zoom.

2025 School Board Documents:

https://www.aebsd.org/documents/school-board-

meetings/2025-board-meetings/745351

Agenda:

https://core-docs.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/AEBSD/5234969/January_28_2025_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.pdf

Packet:

https://core-docs.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/AEBSD/5230485/January_28__2025_AEBSD_Regular_Meeting_Packet.pdf