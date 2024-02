PDF: AEBSD – School Board Meeting, Tues., Feb. 27th, 2024 @ 6:30PM

Aleutians East Borough School District

Regular Meeting of the School Board

Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 at 6:30 PM

Meeting will be held at the District Office

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

Agenda+Packet (PDF):

Check the link below…

https://www.aebsd.org/page/board-packets

February 27, 2024 Regular Meeting Agenda