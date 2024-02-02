PDF: AEBSD – SPECIAL Board Meeting, Tues., Jan. 6th, 2024 @ 10AM
Aleutians East Borough School District
Special Meeting of the School Board
Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10 AM
Special Meeting will be held at the District Office
Aleutians East Borough School District’s School Board SPECIAL Meeting – Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10 AM
Agenda+Packet (PDF):
