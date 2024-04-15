MP3+PDF: AEBSD – SPECIAL School Board Meeting, Mon, April 15th, 2024 @ Noon
Aleutians East Borough School District
SPECIAL Meeting of the School Board
Monday, April 15th, 2024 at Noon
Meeting will be held at the District Office
KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:
https://apradio.org/mp3/2024-04-15-aebsd.mp3
Agenda+Packet (PDF):
https://www.aebsd.org/page/board-packets
https://core-docs.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/AEBSD/4179640/April_15_2024_Special_Meeting_Board_Packet.pdf