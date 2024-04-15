MP3+PDF: AEBSD – SPECIAL School Board Meeting, Mon, April 15th, 2024 @ Noon

Aleutians East Borough School District

SPECIAL Meeting of the School Board

Monday, April 15th, 2024 at Noon

Meeting will be held at the District Office

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2024-04-15-aebsd.mp3

Agenda+Packet (PDF):

https://www.aebsd.org/page/board-packets

https://core-docs.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/AEBSD/4179640/April_15_2024_Special_Meeting_Board_Packet.pdf