MP3+PDF: AEBSD – SPECIAL School Board Meeting, Mon, April 15th, 2024 @ Noon

Posted on: April 15th, 2024 | Author: Virgil | Filed under: AEB School District, Community Window

Aleutians East Borough School District
SPECIAL Meeting of the School Board
Monday, April 15th, 2024 at Noon
Meeting will be held at the District Office

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:
https://apradio.org/mp3/2024-04-15-aebsd.mp3

Agenda+Packet (PDF):
https://www.aebsd.org/page/board-packets

https://core-docs.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1937/AEBSD/4179640/April_15_2024_Special_Meeting_Board_Packet.pdf