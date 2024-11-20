PDF: AEBSD Workshops & Meeting – November 21st, 25th & 26th

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

###

Aleutians East Borough School District

Workshop – Thursday, November 21st, 2024 at 6 PM

Workshop – Monday, November 25th, 2024 at 6:30 PM

Regular Board Meeting – Tuesday, November 26th, 2024 at 6:30 PM

Agenda+Packet (PDF) are *sometimes* posted by the School District here:

https://www.aebsd.org/page/board-packets

But not this time, download them here instead:

November 21, 2024 Special Workshop Agenda

November 25, 2024 Workshop Agenda

November 26 2024 Regular Meeting Agenda.docx