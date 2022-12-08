PDF+MP3: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Thu., Dec. 8th, 2022 at 3pm
The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding their regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8th, 2022 at 3:00 PM.
KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.
https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-12-08-aeb.mp3
Below are links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:
AGENDA:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/December-8-2022_2022_ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.doc.pdf
PACKET:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/AEB-December-8-2022-Regular-Assembly-Meeting.pdf