PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16th, 2023 at 3pm
The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a meeting on Thursday, November 16th, 2023 at 3:00 PM.
KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:
AGENDA:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Nov-16-2023-Agenda.pdf
Meeting Packet:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/November-16-2023-Assembly-Meeting-Packet.pdf
Meeting Presentation:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Worksession.pdf